Jayson Tatum Dons Kevin Garnett ‘Anything Is Possible' Jacket Before Game 7 Vs. Heat

The Celtics might pull off on Monday what has never been done in NBA history

By Justin Leger

Jayson Tatum took inspiration from Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnett ahead of Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Miami Heat.

The C's star showed up to TD Garden wearing a jacket that featured Garnett and his famous "Anything is possible" quote. You can check it out below:

Garnett took notice and responded with a message for Tatum.

Of course, KG's "Anything is possible" moment came after the Celtics won the 2008 NBA championship, but Tatum and the C's still have a chance to make NBA history. No NBA team has ever come back from down 0-3 in a playoff series.

The 2022-23 Celtics will look to change that in front of a rowdy TD Garden crowd on Memorial Day. If they accomplish that feat, they will advance to the NBA Finals for the second consecutive year and take on the Denver Nuggets.

Tip-off for Celtics-Heat Game 7 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

