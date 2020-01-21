Jameer Nelson, Phil Martelli Want to Help Delonte West After Video Raises Concerns

Troubling video surfaced Monday on social media of former Saint Joseph's great and NBA player Delonte West.

The 36-year-old appeared to get into a physical altercation and then was recorded spewing profanities with his hands behind his back. The video contains inappropriate language.

On Monday night, West's former college teammate Jameer Nelson and head coach Phil Martelli voiced their concern and offered support.

Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help - please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom - we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9 — Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 21, 2020

West has opened up in the past about his battle with bipolar disorder and run-ins with the law. The most notable incident was when he was pulled over in Maryland on a three-wheeled motorcycle and subsequently arrested and charged with speeding and two counts of carrying a handgun.

When he was on Hawk Hill, West starred during his sophomore and junior seasons alongside Nelson. The duo led St. Joe's on an incredible run in 2004. The Hawks were the No. 1 team in the country at one point and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They lost in a thriller in the Elite 8 to two-seed Oklahoma State.

After choosing to forego his senior season, West was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 24th overall pick. He last played in the NBA with the Mavericks in 2012 and his professional career ended in 2015 after a brief stint in the G-League.