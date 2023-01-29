Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts is ready to go.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.

Hurts' purple leather jacket and purple pants were accompanied by a white shirt, white sneakers and his signature "breed of one" diamond chain.

It's not the first time that Hurts has shown up to a game wearing a pregame fit that is worth conversation. Last November, Hurts arrived at a regular season contest against the Washington Commanders wearing a full purple suit.

How is Jalen Hurts going to beat both the Commanders and Batman tonight? pic.twitter.com/LMzxM0Zg0e — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 15, 2022

But he's not alone, he and his teammate, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, are often dressed to impress. And today is no different.

Hurts, Smith and the Eagles are looking to defeat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The NFC's top two teams will battle for a spot in Super Bowl LVII. And if the team plays as well as they arrived at the game, a blowout may be on the horizon.