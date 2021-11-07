Jaguars' Josh Allen Makes NFL History by Sacking, Intercepting Bills' Josh Allen

The NFL got a real-life version of the Spider-Man pointing meme on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen made NFL history in the second quarter of the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills when he sacked … Josh Allen.

OK, let’s rewind.

The Bills drafted Josh Allen, a quarterback out of Wyoming, with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars drafted Josh Allen, an outside linebacker out of Kentucky, with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

This is the first time the two players have matched up in the NFL, and the Jags’ Josh Allen became the first player to sack another player with the same name.

Josh Allen just sacked Josh Allen.



It's the first time a player has sacked a QB with the same name since the @NFL started counting sacks in 1982. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 7, 2021

Not sure how many other opportunities there have been for that to happen, but it’s a nifty trivia fact, nonetheless.

The Jags’ Josh Allen wasn’t done making plays against his Bills counterpart. He picked off the QB late in the third quarter, too.

JOSH ALLEN INTERCEPTS JOSH ALLEN. 😱😱😱



📺: #BUFvsJAX on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/khMlsifwbs — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021

The interception helped the Jaguars keep the game tied at 6-6 and put the team in plus territory. Jacksonville is looking for its second win of the year, while Buffalo is hoping to move up the AFC standings with a win.