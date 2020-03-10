Ivy League

Ivy League Cancels Hoops Tournaments Due to Virus Concerns

The Ivy League's bids to the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will be awarded to the regular season champions

What to Know

  • The East Coast's Ivy League is canceling its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about COVID-19 spread
  • The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
  • The Ivy League says it will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to regular-season champions Princeton women and Yale men. 

The Ivy League is canceling its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League says it will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to regular-season champions Princeton women and Yale men.

The league also announced that it will limit spectators at all other sporting events for the rest of the spring season.

