How to watch No. 10 Penn State try to bounce back vs. Indiana

The Nittany Lions are coming off their first loss of the 2023 season

By Eric Mullin

Penn State's unbeaten start to the 2023 season ended at six games.

The Nittany Lions were dealt their first loss by No. 3 Ohio State, falling 20-12 to the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio. Penn State's offense went a combined 2-for-19 on third and fourth down as it struggled to get into any kind of rhythm.

After dropping down three spots in the AP poll, the No. 10 Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1) will aim to get back on track when they host a struggling Indiana squad this weekend.

The Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4) are still in search of their first Big Ten victory after losing to Rutgers 31-14 at home last week. That defeat followed a 44-17 loss to Maryland and a 52-7 rout delivered by No. 2 Michigan.

Can James Franklin's squad get back in the win column against a reeling Hoosiers team? Here's how to watch the Big Ten matchup.

When is the Penn State vs. Indiana football game?

Penn State battles Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 28.

What time does the Penn State vs. Indiana football game start?

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania, is set for 12 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Penn State vs. Indiana football game on?

Penn State-Indiana will air on CBS.

How to stream the Penn State vs. Indiana football game live online

The game will also be available to stream on ParamountPlus.com and the Paramount+ app.

