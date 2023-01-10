How much do Super Bowl LVII tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year is right around the corner: the Super Bowl.

But before getting a chance to play for the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy, teams have to battle through the NFL playoffs to book a spot in Super Bowl LVII.

If you plan to catch the action from the comfort of your home, the game, commercials, and halftime show are guaranteed to be quite entertaining.

If you plan to attend in person, you'll want to get a lowdown on how much you’ll have to spend on a ticket.

Here’s everything you need to know about how much Super Bowl LVII tickets cost:

When is Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVII is on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where is Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVI will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LVII?

The two teams playing in Super Bowl LVII are to be determined based on the NFL playoffs.

How much is a ticket for Super Bowl LVII?

Ticketmaster, the official ticket marketplace of the NFL, has listed tickets starting at $6,000 all the way up to $27,500 for seats close up to the action.

The lowest price for a set of tickets on SeatGeek will run you $4,852 for each ticket; the price rises up to $23,748 in the club level premium section.

The 2022 Super Bowl ticket packages listed on On Location start at $5,822.50 per person. Depending on seat location and package details, listings even go up to $25,925.00 per person for VIP sections in their Club 67 Hospitality section.

On Location advertises pregame parties, open bars, NFL legend appearances, live entertainment, premium cuisine, photo ops and meet and greets as highlights of their ticket packages. There are even optional hotel accommodations available for your ticket.

What is the most expensive seat at Super Bowl LVII?

To date, Ticketmaster’s most expensive Super Bowl ticket is listed at $27,500 for Section 237, Row 5.

How much was the cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LVI?

According to NFL Ticket Exchange, the cheapest 2022 Super Bowl ticket was approximately $6,600.

Does my child need a ticket for the Super Bowl?

Everyone who enters the stadium must have a ticket for the game, including children of all ages and even babies in arms.