Flyers Vs. Islanders Game Nov. 30 Postponed Because of COVID Protocol

Flyers have upcoming home game postponed because of Islanders' COVID-19 situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

With a significant number of the Islanders' players going through COVID protocol, the Flyers' home game this upcoming Tuesday night against New York has been postponed.

In a statement Saturday, the NHL said its decision was made as a result of the Islanders having "up to eight players potentially unavailable to play due to COVID protocol" and "the possibility of additional cases due to spread."

New York was originally scheduled to visit the Rangers on Sunday and the Flyers on Tuesday.

Makeup dates for both games are to be determined.

For the Flyers, Tuesday's game would have been the first of a back-to-back set. After the Flyers visit the Devils on Sunday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP), their next game will now be Wednesday on the road against the Rangers (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP+).

The club likely won't mind having the extra day in between from the postponement. The Flyers are banged up and skidding, having lost five straight (0-3-2). If Tuesday's game was played as scheduled, the Flyers' matchup Wednesday would have been the team's sixth game in nine days.

The Flyers are 8-7-4 heading into their matchup Sunday with the 8-6-4 Devils.

Subscribe to and rate Flyers Talk

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube