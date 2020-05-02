Eric Lindros Discusses Rebuilding Relationship with Flyers

To quote the late great Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead: "What a long strange trip it's been."

That lyric from the song "Truckin'" best describes Eric Lindros' relationship with the Flyers. That union between the organization and its former captain seems to have come full circle now as Lindros has been brought back as a team ambassador. The reunion between No. 88 and his former team seemed like it would never happen after the controversial way things ended for Lindros in Philadelphia.

"If you went back 20 years ago, no, I was angry, I was really upset with some things," Lindros said Wednesday in a video interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. "As time goes on, I had some real good conversations with Paul Holmgren, hours of talking to Homer, things evolve, things change, you move on, you focus on the positive. There's lots to be thankful for."

The Flyers-Lindros family reunion has been in the works for the better part of a decade now, beginning with Lindros being welcomed back for the Alumni Game as part of the festivities surrounding the 2010 Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park. Lindros was then inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame, and after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, Lindros had his No. 88 retired to the rafters at the Wells Fargo Center two years ago.

Now as he becomes a team ambassador, the reunion appears complete. As far as Lindros' feelings toward the organization that he rose to prominence with and spent the majority of his Hall of Fame career with, he's not dwelling on the past and is excited for the future.

"I think it greatly outweighed the negative, especially the medical situations at the end," Lindros said. "I'm excited to get started and be part of the new fold, the new chapter, and when it's safe to see everybody at the rink, I want to be there as much as I can."

In his new role with the Flyers, he will be attending games, if and when the league resumes, and he will also be doing hospital visits and several other special team related events. It starts with the the All In Challenge that several athletes and former athletes have joined in to support the coronavirus relief efforts.

In Lindros' words, the organization is "shooting for the moon" with its new team ambassador.

