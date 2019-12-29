Zach Ertz’s Injury Was Reportedly More Serious Than We First Thought

Zach Ertz's injury is a little more serious than we all originally thought.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ertz suffered a lacerated kidney in addition to his fractured rib last week.

The #Eagles won't have TE Zach Ertz today, but he has not been ruled out for next week if Philly advances. Ertz is not only dealing with a cracked rib, but sources say he suffered a lacerated kidney that had him in the hospital after the game. That explains the caution this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2019

Ertz was hit hard by Cowboys safety Xavier Woods last week, causing the injury. He was somehow able to come back in the game, which seems a little scarier now.

On Friday, Ertz was ruled out of today's game against the Giants. If this was just a rib fracture, it seems more likely Ertz would have been able to play.

It is interesting that Ertz was originally listed on the injury report Wednesday with just the ribs injury but the "back" designation was added on Thursday and Friday.

Here's what Doug Pederson said about that:

"You guys saw the hit last week, and we want to be as transparent as we can with the reports. He is dealing with not only the rib, but the back as well."

The back doesn't necessarily mean the bones of the back. It is a region of the body, so this could have been their way to list the kidney injury on the report. In any case, Ertz isn't playing today.

The good news from that NFL Network report is that Ertz hasn't been ruled out for a possible return next week if the Eagles are able to make it into the playoffs. They will host a wild card round game next week if they win or if the Cowboys lose today.

"The biggest thing is just making sure he feels good," Pederson said. "I think, having gone through this myself personally with this type of injury, it's discomforting, but want to make sure he's 100 percent before we put him back out there again."

It would be hard to overstate Ertz's importance to the Eagles. He leads the team in receptions (88), receiving yards (916) and receiving touchdowns (6). He led the Eagles in all three categories last season as well and the offense basically runs through him.

Against the Giants in this win-and-in game, expect Dallas Goedert to have an expanded role.

