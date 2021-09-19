SEPTA Offering Free Post-Eagles Game Rides

Eagles fans attending the Birds’ home opener against the 49ers can look forward to an extra perk: free rides home after the game.

SEPTA will shuttle people from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line for free between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, the agency announced in a press release. “The Free Rides Program is aimed at offering a safe and convenient post-game travel option for fans,” SEPTA said.

Given that drinks tend to flow freely at football games, Birds games being no exception, a free, convenient, safe ride home from Lincoln Financial Field will be welcomed news to fans, many of whom began tailgating before sunrise for the 1 p.m. game.

SEPTA stressed that fare will still be charged pre-game and asked that people load up their SEPTA Key with money to speed up travel to the game.

The Eagles take on San Francisco on the back of an exciting road win last week in Atlanta, and new head coach Nick Sirianni will be looking to build off that victory with another one in front of a home crowd.