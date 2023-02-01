Philly Public Schools, Other Area Schools Planning Delayed Openings Day After Eagles' Super Bowl

You can add Philadelphia public schools to the growing list of Philadelphia-area schools planning to open late the Monday after the Super Bowl.

The School District of Philadelphia will be opening all schools and offices two hours later than normal Monday, Feb. 13.

All District schools and offices will be open with a two-hour delay on Monday, February 13, 2023 – the day after the Super Bowl. Go Birds! pic.twitter.com/McKiFB4Ydi — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) February 8, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing off with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and area school districts understand the importance -- so much so that they're opening up shop late the next morning.

While most folks are headed back to work and school first thing on Monday, Feb. 13 following Super Bowl Sunday, the Gloucester City School District in South Jersey and the Wissahickon School District in Ambler, Montgomery County, Pa. will each be opening on a two-hour delay.

The Gloucester City School District sent out a text message letting parents know that all district schools will be on a two-hour delayed opening schedule on the day after the big game.

“It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl. We feel that it’s important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with their families and still attend school & work the next day safely and well-rested,” the text message from the Gloucester City School District stated.

The Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. from Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The game typically lasts more than three hours, and Eagles fans in the region hope a celebration continues into the night.

The Wissahickon School District -- which operates six schools in Ambler, Whitpain Township, and Lower Gwynedd Township -- sent an email to staff and parents announcing the same news.

"In order to enable all our students, of all ages, to more easily watch the entire game, and in order to give all our valued staff members across the entire Wissahickon school district operation a chance to do the same, there will be a two hour delayed opening for all schools on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023," the email from superintendent Jim Crisfield read.

"Go Eagles!," the email concluded.

"Go Birds!" is how the Philly public schools ended its message.