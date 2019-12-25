Miles Sanders Is Unselfish but He Needs to Be Eagles’ No. 1 Running Back

As of Tuesday afternoon, Miles Sanders was unsure how the imminent return of Jordan Howard will affect his workload or how that workload will be split this weekend and possibly in the playoffs.

Sanders did know one thing for sure.

"We want [Howard] back, I want him back because he's only going to make us better," Sanders said. "We're a better team with him so I'm looking forward to him coming back if he does."

Howard is expected to return to action this week after missing the last six games with a stinger that sapped strength from his shoulder. Since that injury, a lot has changed. Sanders has gone from complementary rookie to big-time playmaker in the primary role.

Sanders is commendably unselfish but his role can't change. At least not drastically.

So perhaps we're looking at a situation that's like a role reversal from earlier in the season. When Howard was rumbling, Sanders was the change-of-pace back. Now, maybe Howard can be the complement to Sanders.

Either way, Sanders is probably right. This team is better with Howard in the lineup … as long as the Eagles use them both correctly (and perhaps continue to sprinkle in Boston Scott).

"It's gonna go however the coaches want it to go," Sanders said. "He only going to make us better with him coming back. I think I'm going to continue to do what I've been doing the whole season, just playing my role and doing whatever I can to help get a W."

At different points this season, both Howard and Sanders have demonstrated an ability to be the top back. It's just that Sanders' success has come more recently and he's a rookie, while Howard is on an expiring contract.

In the first nine games of this season, Howard had 119 carries for 525 yards and six touchdowns. And he was a workhorse just before he went down. In the Buffalo and Chicago games - both wins - before the bye, Howard carried the ball 42 times for 178 yards and two scores.

But then there's Sanders. In the six games without Howard, Sanders averaged 105.8 yards per scrimmage per game. And in the last two games - both wins - he has 328 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns.

Sanders, 22, has played so well over the last month that he's definitely in the mix to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. It would be great to win, he said, but he has more important things to worry about.

The Eagles should definitely get Howard back in the mix, but they just can't diminish Sanders' role. He's earned the right to be the No. 1.

"I just feel like I'm getting better each week," Sanders said. "I'm feeling more comfortable out there, feeling like myself. I still don't think I'm playing my best ball yet."

More on the Eagles