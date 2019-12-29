It Was Boston Scott’s Turn, and He Delivered in a Huge Way for the Eagles

If Corey Clement and Darren Sproles hadn't been lost for the season? This doesn't happen.

If Jay Ajayi had been able to come in and look like his old self? This doesn't happen.

If Miles Sanders hadn't gotten hurt in the first half? If Jordan Howard hadn't missed two months? This doesn't happen.

Boston Scott wasn't even on the Eagles' running back radar when the season began, but on Sunday he was a beast, turning in a historic performance in a game the Eagles had to win.

Scott, on the practice squad until mid-October, became the first Eagle with three rushing touchdowns after halftime in 74 years - since Hall of Famer Steve Van Buren in 1945 - and made play after electrifying play to help carry the Eagles to a riveting NFC East-clinching 34-17 win over the Giants (see observations).

From the practice squad to matching Steve Van Buren?

You can't make this stuff up.

"You're always a play away from being called up and being put in that situation," Scott said. "Duce (Staley) has done a great job preparing me, continuing to ask me questions even when I was on the practice squad. Motivating me and keeping me locked in and focused because you never know when your opportunity might come."

Scott has played well when he's gotten opportunities this year, but it's mainly been in Sanders' shadow.

On Sunday, Sanders hurt his ankle early in the second quarter and didn't return.

Howard was in uniform for the first time since Nov. 3 but only in case of emergency.

It was Scott's game.

And he responded with 54 rushing yards and three touchdowns and four catches for 84 yards.

Some 84 of his 138 yards - and all three TDs - came after halftime, when the Eagles scored 24 points.

It was just the fourth NFL game of his life in which he got significant offensive snaps.

"It means a lot," Scott said. "This league is all about being able to produce and after the last Giants game they talked about continuing to learn, continuing to grow, continuing to adjust to the game and just making the best of my opportunities. The fact that I've had opportunities, Doug Pederson has had confidence in me, the coaching staff has had confidence in me. I'm really grateful to be out there."

Scott had a 29-yard catch and run to set up the Eagles' first touchdown, a 15-yard run to set up the Eagles' second TD - his first - and a remarkable 39-yard catch and run to set up his third TD.

He joins Wilbert Montgomery and Brian Westbrook as only the third Eagle ever with 50 yards both rushing and receiving and three TDs in a game. And only the fourth in franchise history with three second-half touchdowns.

This is a guy who any NFL team could have had. Just like Greg Ward, Josh Perkins and Deontay Burnett. That quartet of former practice squad players netted 272 yards Sunday.

And an offense missing Clement, Sproles, Lane Johnson, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor - and then losing Brandon Brooks and Sanders along the way - scored 34 points in a must-win game.

The Eagles needed to win their last four games to reach the playoffs, and they did, scoring 28 points per game.

With Carson Wentz and the scout team.

We've been through a lot of obstacles and ups and downs," said Scott, a 6th-round pick of the Saints last year. "Like I've always said, its not a matter of if, it was just a matter of when we would click and start firing on all cylinders and the whole picture would come together. We've never lost confidence in each other, we never lost faith in each other, and now you're seeing it all come together.

Look at Scott's final 2019 numbers: 245 rushing yards and five TDs and 24 catches for 204 yards, with most of that production coming over the last month.

The Eagles' 2019 practice squad must have been the most talented practice squad in NFL history. The Eagles keep calling these guys up, and they keep producing.

And who would have thought an explosive 5-foot-6 late-round running back who the Saints didn't want would help lead the Eagles to the playoffs, and it wouldn't be Darren Sproles?

