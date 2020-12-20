Former Eagles Impressed by Jalen Hurts' Performance Vs. Cardinals

Ex-Eagles have bold projections for Hurts after Cards game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In his first start as a pro, Jalen Hurts knocked off one of the best teams in the NFL. In his second, he threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth in a high-flying shootout and looked right at home at the professional level.

He finished his second career start 24 of 44 for 338 yards and three touchdowns, plus 11 rushes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

The kid has had quite a journey over the last three weeks. Has he already established himself as someone who should be starting, long-term, in the NFL?

At least a few former Eagles players think so.

Numerous former Birds chimed in as Hurts and Kyler Murray were dueling in Arizona, and immediately after the game ended, to make it known: Hurts has officially shown us that he belongs.

Former Eagles wide receiver and Super Bowl LII champion Torrey Smith is ready to call Hurts a franchise QB:

Jalen Hurts is a franchise QB — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 21, 2020

Former Eagles offensive lineman Todd Herremans thinks Hurts looks like a starter in the league:

I thought Hurts looked like a starter. — Mr. Herremans (@toddherremans) December 21, 2020

Former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook agrees:

Former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho called Hurts "the solution" to the Eagles' woes:

I won’t say that Carson Wentz was exclusively the problem. But it appears Jalen Hurts is the solution. #Eagles — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 21, 2020

Former Eagles defensive end and Super Bowl LII champion Chris Long praised Hurts' performance:

Birds first moral victory is one that probably eliminates them. Lot to build on. Kid was great today. — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) December 21, 2020

And former Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace was impressed by Hurts' poise:

Hurts is so poised Man U can tell he has played in big time games — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) December 21, 2020

It's only been two games and a stint at the end of the Packers game, but Hurts has absolutely looked like a starter so far.

And that's tough news for Carson Wentz, but if the Eagles are equally impressed by Hurts and can offload Wentz this offseason, their cap situation will suddenly look fantastic by 2022. Having a solid quarterback on a rookie contract is as luxury in this league, one that allowed the Birds to build a Super Bowl champion in 2017, and with a high draft pick likely incoming this spring, Hurts' emergence makes the future feel significantly brighter.

That is, if Hurts can keep it up.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube