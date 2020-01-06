Eagles Sign 8 Players to Future Deals

The Eagles on Monday afternoon signed eight former practice squad players to reserve/futures contracts.

All eight players finished the season on the practice squad with the Eagles. Signing them to reserve/futures deals keeps them with the team for the offseason.

Here's the full list:

QB Kyle Lauletta: The former Giants' draft pick spent the entire 2019 season on the Eagles' practice squad. Lauletta was a fourth-round pick out of Richmond in 2018 but lasted just one year with New York. Carson Wentz will obviously be back in 2020, but there's some uncertainty about the position after that. Josh McCown and Nate Sudfeld are both set to become free agents this offseason. There's a good chance McCown, 40, retires. We'll see if Sudfeld comes back as the Eagles' backup. Either way, Lauletta, 24, has a chance to stick around and develop.

TE Alex Ellis: He finished the season on the practice squad but Ellis was on the 53-man roster earlier in the year and played in three games, taking six offensive snaps. Ellis was actually a late add in training camp. He didn't arrive until Aug. 2 but was immediately impressive. The 26-year-old has spent time with several NFL teams since 2016 and has played in a total of 11 games.

DT Albert Huggins: The Eagles signed Huggins off the Texans' practice squad back on Oct. 21 and he played in four games this season. He was waived in late November and added back to the practice squad on Dec. 10 after a five-day stint with the Patriots. Huggins, 22, was a rookie out of Clemson this year.

CB Tremon Smith: The former Chiefs' 2018 sixth-round pick out of Central Arkansas joined the practice squad on Dec. 4. In 2018 and 2019, Smith appeared in 22 NFL games with one start with the Chiefs and Packers. The 23-year-old speedster has returned 46 kickoffs (25.8 yards per return) and four punts during his short career.

WR River Cracraft: After promoting a few practice squad receivers to the active roster, the Eagles added Cracraft, 25, to their practice squad on Christmas Eve. The Washington State product went undrafted in 2017 and was with the Broncos until this past September. He has played in nine career games and got some work as a punt and kick return man in Denver.

WR Marcus Green: The Falcons took Green (5-8, 191) this past spring in the sixth round out of Louisiana Monroe. The 23-year-old came to the Eagles' practice squad on Sept. 1 and stayed there all season. He might have a future as a return man.

WR Marken Michel: The 26-year-old had a great training camp with the Eagles but didn't make the roster and didn't come back to the practice squad until Dec. 5. The former UMass receiver had a career in the CFL for a few years before joining the Eagles last offseason.

C Keegan Render: The rookie from Iowa was with the Eagles in training camp but wasn't added to the practice squad until Oct. 16. He spent the rest of the season there.

The only two practice squad players to finish the season with the Eagles and not sign futures deals on Monday were RB De'Angelo Henderson and OT Dieugot Joseph.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles