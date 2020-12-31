Eagles Place Jalen Mills on COVID Reserve List

The Eagles have placed safety Jalen Mills on the COVID reserve list for Sunday's final game of the season against Washington.

That list is for players who have had tested positive for coronavirus or have had a close contact with someone else who has.

Sunday's game doesn't mean much for the Eagles; they were eliminated from the playoffs in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

But it is yet another injury or illness for the beaten-up Eagles. The Birds will play without either of their starting safeties; Rodney McLeod is recovering from a season-ending ACL injury.

Roster Move: #Eagles have placed S Jalen Mills on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/mbEkAAH5Us — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 31, 2020