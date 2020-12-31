Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Mills

Eagles Place Jalen Mills on COVID Reserve List

The loss of the Green Goblin is yet another injury and illness for the beaten-up Birds

The Eagles have placed safety Jalen Mills on the COVID reserve list for Sunday's final game of the season against Washington.

That list is for players who have had tested positive for coronavirus or have had a close contact with someone else who has.

Sunday's game doesn't mean much for the Eagles; they were eliminated from the playoffs in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

But it is yet another injury or illness for the beaten-up Eagles. The Birds will play without either of their starting safeties; Rodney McLeod is recovering from a season-ending ACL injury.

