Léelo en español aquí.

A rowdy crowd of Eagles fans flipped over a car and damaged several others just before kickoff on Sunday.

The incident occurred on a small street near Temple University in North Philadelphia. The fans flipped over a silver Volvo and climbed on top of it, as seen in a video captured by Barstool Philly.

Fans smashed the car's windows and spray painted it. They also damaged other cars and left the area covered in trash. Neighbors said they are frustrated, calling the crowd out of control.

The incident occurred on the 1700 block of Arlington Street at approximately 4:17 p.m. Philadelphia and Temple police arrived on the scene to disperse the crowd and remained in the area throughout the evening. Police said they did not receive additional reports of disorderly behavior.

No arrests have been made in the flipping of the car, according to police. The investigation is ongoing with the Central Detectives Division.

Temple University said in a statement that it can take disciplinary action against students who violate the Student Conduct Code in addition to any charges by police.

Police have made 13 arrests for conduct on Sunday night following the Eagles' Super Bowl loss, including two people for misdemeanors and 11 people for disorderly conduct.

Large groups of fans could be seen on Market and Broad streets following the 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Although there were some incidents of vandalism, for the most part the crowds were not rowdy.