Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Moment of Frustration, Mindset of Top WR

Brown explains moment of frustration, mindset of top receiver

A.J. Brown paused for a second, trying to think of the perfect way to explain the mindset of a superstar receiver.

Then he got it.

“If you throw the ball to me 100 times, I’m going to want it 101 times,” Brown said. “Me personally, I just feel like I can change the game at any moment.”

So, yes, he was a little frustrated in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Giants in the division round after he had just 3 catches for 22 yards.

And it wasn't a great look.

Unfortunately for Brown, a FOX camera caught his moment of frustration and broadcasted it to a national audience, which then wondered why Brown was looking so dejected in the latter stages of a monster win for his team.

By Wednesday afternoon, Brown was clearly ready to move on.

“It’s a new week,” he said. “We in the NFC Championship and we’re moving forward. It wasn’t nothing serious. I’m moving forward. I know I got a big week ahead of me. That’s the only thing I’m worried about. I’m not worried about that. And I don’t think nobody else should because it’s not a big deal.”

Head coach Nick Sirianni earlier this week pointed out that Brown’s blocking in that game really helped and made mention that Brown was excited and celebrating with the team after the win.

And it’s that mindset that makes him a great receiver in the first place.

“Part of the reason why receivers are good is because they want and crave the football,” Sirianni said. “They want the ball to change the game.”

Brown has an “Always Open” sign above his locker for a reason. It’s not just a fun gag. He believes it.

And that belief has led to his becoming one of the best receivers in the NFL.

“I’m a wide receiver,” Brown said. “Listen, of course. Even when the ball goes somewhere else, I’m a receiver. I’m a dominant receiver who wants the ball and I feel like I can change the game at any moment. I definitely gotta do my job, if that’s blocking like I did last week, that’s not a problem.”

Even though Brown was frustrated on Saturday and even though he’s always going to want the football, he claims he’ll never become a “diva” receiver.

Brown, 25, said if he ever has an issue, he’d rather go talk to the quarterback or offensive coordinator quietly. He’s not the type of player to blow up on the sideline or cause a scene.

“That’s not who I am,” Brown said. “I will never be that guy.”

Brown had a tremendous regular season with the Eagles in 2022, his first year with the team. He caught 88 passes and set a franchise record with 1,496 yards. He’s already one of the best receivers in the NFL and he’s still ascending with a quarterback who is an MVP finalist this year.

The Eagles are going to need him in a big way against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Despite getting nicked up against the Giants, which likely added to his frustration, Brown isn’t on the injury report and said it’s nothing that will affect him this weekend.

“I’m good,” Brown said. “I’m good to go. That’s all you need to know.”

