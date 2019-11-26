Philadelphia Eagles
Eagle Eye Podcast: Take a Step Back … There Are Huge Issues

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro are joined by Ray Didinger to take a macro look at the Eagles' franchise and the problems it faces. 

Jordan Matthews is gone. The defense is playing well. The Eagles need Brandon Brooks. 

The guys pick one big-time change for the Eagles in the offseason. 

What Carson Wentz Has Been Doing is Nothing Short of Remarkable

It Was Boston Scott’s Turn, and He Delivered in a Huge Way for the Eagles

• The big picture problems
• Jordan Matthews and the WR position
• Brandon Brooks' battle with anxiety
• The defense really is playing well 
• One change each from each of the guys
• Lamar Jackson isn't human 
• Got anything on the Dolphins?

