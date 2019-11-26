Eagle Eye Podcast: Take a Step Back … There Are Huge Issues

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro are joined by Ray Didinger to take a macro look at the Eagles' franchise and the problems it faces.
Jordan Matthews is gone. The defense is playing well. The Eagles need Brandon Brooks.
The guys pick one big-time change for the Eagles in the offseason.
Philadelphia Eagles
• The big picture problems
• Jordan Matthews and the WR position
• Brandon Brooks' battle with anxiety
• The defense really is playing well
• One change each from each of the guys
• Lamar Jackson isn't human
• Got anything on the Dolphins?
