Eagle Eye Podcast: Take a Step Back … There Are Huge Issues

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro are joined by Ray Didinger to take a macro look at the Eagles' franchise and the problems it faces.

Jordan Matthews is gone. The defense is playing well. The Eagles need Brandon Brooks.

The guys pick one big-time change for the Eagles in the offseason.

• The big picture problems

• Jordan Matthews and the WR position

• Brandon Brooks' battle with anxiety

• The defense really is playing well

• One change each from each of the guys

• Lamar Jackson isn't human

• Got anything on the Dolphins?

