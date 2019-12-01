Philadelphia Eagles
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Did the Flyers Just Troll the Eagles on Social Media?

By Erin Dunne

By Erin Dunne

The Eagles have been quite the disappointment this season, with the latest being their atrocious 37-31 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday in South Florida. And with disappointments come possible troll jobs? 

As the clock wound down and fans became increasingly exasperated with the team, social media anger started to build and it looks like one fellow Philadelphia team may have added just an oh-so-subtle jab in there.

As the 37-31 score went final, the Flyers sent out quite the interesting reminder of their impressive record this November. It seems like they don't want fans to forget that they are NOT part of the teams that have been disappointing this city. 

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles 10 hours ago

What Carson Wentz Has Been Doing is Nothing Short of Remarkable

Eagles 10 hours ago

It Was Boston Scott’s Turn, and He Delivered in a Huge Way for the Eagles

You have to admit, the timing is a bit suspicious. 


Fans certainly seem to think that the Flyers are trolling the Eagles with their post, based on the replies. 

We love a little friendly fire between the Philadelphia sports teams, if this is a true troll job. Or maybe it's just a conveniently scheduled tweet by the Flyers' social media team. 

You be the judge. 

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers

Copyright C
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us