Did the Flyers Just Troll the Eagles on Social Media?

The Eagles have been quite the disappointment this season, with the latest being their atrocious 37-31 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday in South Florida. And with disappointments come possible troll jobs?

As the clock wound down and fans became increasingly exasperated with the team, social media anger started to build and it looks like one fellow Philadelphia team may have added just an oh-so-subtle jab in there.

As the 37-31 score went final, the Flyers sent out quite the interesting reminder of their impressive record this November. It seems like they don't want fans to forget that they are NOT part of the teams that have been disappointing this city.

You have to admit, the timing is a bit suspicious.



Fans certainly seem to think that the Flyers are trolling the Eagles with their post, based on the replies.

We love a little friendly fire between the Philadelphia sports teams, if this is a true troll job. Or maybe it's just a conveniently scheduled tweet by the Flyers' social media team.

You be the judge.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers