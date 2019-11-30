Dallas Goedert Might Have Chance Vs. Dolphins to Improve Up and Down Year

Dallas Goedert has done some good things this season and he's done some not-so-good things this season.

Through 11 games, the former second-round pick probably hasn't made the jump a lot of folks expected from him in Year 2.

He might have a chance for a big game on Sunday.

Even though Goedert said he expects Zach Ertz to play through a hamstring injury - he's questionable - there's a good chance that Ertz won't be himself. That could give Goedert and expanded and different role in Miami against the lowly Dolphins.

"If he can't play, which I don't think anybody sees that happening, I'll get a little more of his routes and stuff," Goedert said. "That would be fun. But I don't think that will happen."

The one thing that has greatly improved in Year 2 is Goedert's playing time. Even though he missed a game, he's played 60 percent of the offense's snaps after playing 48 percent as a rookie last year.

The rest of his numbers have seen a modest jump.

In 11 games so far this season, Goedert has 31 catches for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Not bad, but not great. At the same time, he's asked to block a lot more than Ertz.

"As a tight end, you always wish your numbers were higher," Goedert said. "For what I've been asked to do this year, for the way the year's went, for the things we've done offensively, I kind of feel like my numbers are right where they're supposed to be. We have a lot of weapons, we use me in a lot of different ways."

Earlier this week, head coach Doug Pederson said Goedert has "definitely been one of the bright spots" on offense for the Eagles this season.

But what about the drops and fumbles?

Oh yeah.

"Those are things we have to correct, he knows that," Pederson said. "Again, it goes back to it's not about one guy. We will address it with him, we did it during the game yesterday and we will continue to talk to our team about it. He knows that. Have to hang on to the ball."

Goedert fumbled the ball away in the fourth quarter against Seattle. He also fumbled on the first drive a month ago in Dallas.

This season he also has four drops, the same number as Nelson Agholor, who has been maligned for his drops.

So it's not all good.

But there are still reasons for encouragement. Goedert has been a good blocker and his four touchdown catches are tied for the team lead.

"I feel like it's been a good year (personally)," Goedert said. "Obviously, I had a couple mistakes with the fumbles. I feel like it's been a good year. I've been doing what I've been asked."

He might be asked to do a little more on Sunday. And maybe he can tilt the scales a little more to the positive side.

