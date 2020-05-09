Carson Wentz’s Foundation Raises Over $137K for COVID-19 Relief

Carson Wentz's AO1 Foundation raised over $137K for COVID-19 relief during its Day of Relief on Friday.

The final total from the 24-hour virtual fundraiser was $137,534 that will go to support the AO1 Foundation's latest initiative, Love From the Crumb.

The money raised will help deliver grocery boxes to local struggling families and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 500 individuals and organizations supported the day-long fundraiser on Friday that took the place of Wentz's annual charity softball game.

"I have to give a huge shout out to my teammates and the community for supporting this event," Wentz said in a statement. "I know we were all looking forward to the softball game, but the support today was incredible! Moving forward, we are going to be able to make a big difference in the lives of people who need our help right now more than ever."

The foundation has already announced the softball game will return in 2021. This would have been its third year. Wentz's Eagles teammates have come out in full force for the first two at Citizens Bank Park, but his teammates also supported the relief effort this week.

Friday's event, which included a silent auction and social media interview, auctioned off a total of 41 items that generated $59,745.

Before the event began, the foundation secured a donation match of $32,500 from various partners.

According to a release, since the Love From the Crumb initiative began with an initial allocation of $100,000 from the AO1 Foundation and The Connect Church, 2,500 boxes of food (25,000 pounds) have been delivered to 15 locations.

