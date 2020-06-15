Brandon Brooks Out for Season With Torn Achilles

Months away from the start of the 2020 season and the Eagles have already been dealt a devastating blow.

Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks on Monday tore his left Achilles tendon while working out at the NovaCare Complex, according to sources. He will miss the entire 2020 season.

I’m told Brooks knew the severity of the injury right away and was devastated. He injured himself running on a practice field.

Brooks confirmed the news on Monday night:

So I guess now that news is out yes I tore my other Achilles but when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. I’ll be back and better than ever. Appreciate the love ✊🏽 — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) June 15, 2020

As I’ve consistently stated during this offseason, the Eagles want Jason Peters back and Peters wants to be here, having already turned down a couple of offers from other teams. This gut-wrenching news about Brooks should expedite the Eagles’ process to get Peters back in the building.

Back in the 2018 divisional playoff round against the Saints, Brooks tore his right Achilles. He rehabbed from that injury in eight months and returned to start the season opener in 2019. The 2020 season is scheduled to begin in less than three months.

Not only did Brooks return to start the 2019 season, but he went on to make his third consecutive Pro Bowl and played at his highest level yet. Brooks will turn 31 in August, which makes the recovery just a little bit more difficult as an older player.

This is the third significant injury in less than three years for Brooks. He has now torn both Achilles tendons and also needed surgery this offseason on his shoulder after dislocating it in the 2019 regular season finale. He missed the playoff game against the Seahawks. Because he was returning from a previous injury, Brooks was allowed to work out at the NovaCare Complex.

Since arriving as a free agent from Houston in 2016, Brooks has started 62 regular season games and five playoff games while becoming one of the best guards in the league. Brooks is under contract through the 2024 season.

Doug Pederson has a video press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.