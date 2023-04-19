Draymond Green Suspension Leaves Damian Lillard, NBA Twitter Shook

Dame, NBA Twitter react to news of Draymond's suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Seemingly for the umpteenth time in the last 24 hours, NBA Twitter was buzzing because of what happened in Game 2 of the Warriors and Sacramento Kings first-round playoff series at Golden 1 Center.
After it appeared Draymond Green was going to avoid a suspension for his incident involving Kings center Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 114-106 loss to Sacramento on Monday night, the NBA announced Tuesday evening that the Warriors forward will be suspended for Game 3 at Chase Center.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and center Jusuf Nurkić, along with the rest of NBA Twitter, reacted to the news of Green's suspension.
Many had expected Green to be suspended, but after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported earlier Tuesday afternoon, citing sources, that Green likely was going to receive just a fine and not a suspension for the altercation, the news of an actual suspension caught many by surprise.
Down two games to none in the series, the Warriors were dealt a huge blow and now will look to stave off the playoff-hungry Kings and secure a much-needed bounce-back win on Thursday in front of their home crowd without Green.