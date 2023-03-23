The trophies, 1,000 points scored and all the basketball accolades only tell part of the story of Philadelphia's Jacob Beccles.

The former Constitution High School student is on his way to Cornell University, not just because he plays basketball, but he also boasts a 4.0 GPA. Ivy League colleges don't give out scholarships to just play sports.

"I never knew I’d be going to that type of college," Beccles told NBC10's Frances Wang.

It's been decades since the last time anyone seems to remember a Philadelphia public school basketballer heading to an Ivy League school.

It was news to Beccles. And, it prompted Philadelphia City Council to honor the city's new favorite son.

The 19-year-old credits his mother, Dannet Candeleria, with showing him work ethic and making sure he kept up on his schoolwork.

"She's just so hardworking," he said. "I see her everyday working her tail off just to provide for our family. That's very influential to me because I just feel like I could do the same."

From Constitution High, Beccles went to The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey to prep for his next student-athlete chapter.

Beccles has advice for other kids looking to go from Philly to the Ivy Leagues?

"I'm telling them just to stay focused, stay on the grind, and just not give up."