Aneesah Morrow Transferring From DePaul to Defending National Champion LSU

Chicago native Aneesah Morrow transferring from DePaul to LSU originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LSU continues to load up as it looks to defend the NCAA women’s basketball crown next season.

Former DePaul star Aneesah Morrow announced on Friday that she is joining Kim Mulkey’s squad. Morrow also considered transferring to USC and South Carolina, which won the national championship in 2022.

Morrow, a Chicago native, was named the 2021-22 national freshman of the year in her first season at DePaul, averaging 21.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. This past season, Morrow ranked fourth in the nation in scoring with 25.7 points per game and seventh in the nation in rebounding with 12.2 boards per game.

After reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2022, the Blue Demons missed out on March Madness last season and finished with a 16-17 record.

Morrow’s new team, meanwhile, won the big dance with a resounding 102-85 win over Iowa in the national title game on April 2.

“I'm never intimidated by playing against or playing on a team with amazing, talented players,” Morrow told ESPN. “That's what I want to be surrounded (by). I want to be around players who are going to make me better. I feel like we're going to challenge each other on a day-to-day basis. We all have the same end goal, and that's to win the national championship, to win the conference.”

The Tigers will be without three of their 2022-23 starters next season, and they are filling the void with transfers. Former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith joined the team late last month, and now LSU is bringing in Morrow to bolster the frontcourt.

Along with Van Lith, Morrow gets to team up with Final Four Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese and starting guard Flau'jae Johnson, who shined as a freshman last season.

“Angel Reese talked a lot about how she would love to have me there as a teammate, but it wasn't just her. It was the other girls on the team as well,” Morrow said. “They specifically talked about winning. That's what they want to do there, and that's what I'm trying to do. I feel like as athletes and true competitors, you want to win day in and day out. And when you come together as a team, you know that you can accomplish that.”

The LSU women's basketball team defeated Iowa in the national championship to win the school's first title game in program history.