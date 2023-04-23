Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark tried to fight Matthew Tkachuk in near line brawl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Game 4 of the first-round playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers on Sunday was a physical one, to say the least, and tempers really flared in the final minutes of the third period.

In fact, the emotions were so high that Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark tried to fight Panthers star left wing Matthew Tkachuk.

It all happened after a chaotic sequence where the Panthers were desperately trying to cut into the Bruins' 4-2 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the third period. Tkachuk got his stick tangled up with Ullmark and the Bruins goalie took exception. Shoving between the two players ensued and Ullmark took off his gloves and helmet in an attempt to fight Tkachuk. The officials stepped in and prevented that from happening, though.

And while all of that was unfolding, other skirmishes/fights were erupting.

Check out the wild action in the video below:

ULLMARK WAS READY TO FIGHT TKACHUK OMG pic.twitter.com/KeG3By0jvr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2023

Ullmark and Tkachuk were both given misconducts and didn't finish the game. Bruins backup goalie Jeremy Swayman played the final 3:11 of the afternoon. Ullmark made 41 saves on 43 shots for his third win of the series.

So uhhh, no goalie hug then? pic.twitter.com/b1AE9TQSXn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2023

It also was an eventful game for Tkachuk. He cross-checked Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway at the end of the first period in a blatant cheap shot. Tkachuk was given a two-minute minor penalty and the Bruins scored on the ensuing power play to begin the second period.

The Bruins ultimately won 6-2 to take a 3-1 series lead back to Boston for Game 5 at TD Garden on Wednesday night.