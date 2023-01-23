Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Broke NHL Record That Stood for 93 Years

Linus Ullmark just broke an NHL record that stood for 93 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is enjoying the best season of his NHL career by far, and on Sunday night he broke a league and team record that had stood for more than 90 years.

The Boston Bruins netminder earned his 25th win of the season, stopping all 17 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Ullmark, as a result, became the fastest goalie to 25 wins in league history. It took the 29-year-old veteran just 28 decisions (explained in the tweet below) to hit 25 victories, surpassing the previous record of 29 set by former Bruins goalie Tiny Thompson during the 1929-30 season. Ullmark won 26 games all of last season.

With the win, Linus Ullmark sets @NHL record for fewest decisions (games that count toward a goalie’s win/loss record) needed to reach 25 wins in a season (28)



Game goes on a goalie’s win/loss record if they were in net for the game winning goal (regardless of time played) pic.twitter.com/ZFNQk8PwDE — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) January 23, 2023

Ullmark now has a 25-2-1 record and leads all goalies with a .938 save percentage and a 1.82 goals against average.

For comparison, Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger is second in save percentage at .926 and second in GAA at 2.20 -- well behind Ullmark in both.

Ullmark is the favorite for the Vezina Trophy -- an award just two Bruins goalies have won (Tim Thomas in 2008-09 and 2010-11, and Tuukka Rask in 2013-14) in the last 40 years.