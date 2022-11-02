NHL

Bruins, Penguins Unveil Throwback Logos for 2023 Winter Classic

Here are the logos for Boston and Pittsburgh for their January Winter Classic matchup

By Nick Goss

Bruins bring back classic logo for 2023 Winter Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins will participate in another outdoor NHL game in January when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

Both teams announced on Tuesday night their official logos for the event.

The Bruins have brought back the "Boston Bear", with a few small modifications. The Boston Bear was the secondary logo and shoulder patch for Bruins jerseys beginning in 1976 and lasting into the 1990s. When fans see this logo, it often rekindles memories of the 1980s teams that featured Hall of Famers Ray Bourque and Cam Neely.

The Penguins' logo is a "P" that is "inspired by Pittsburgh's original NHL franchise, the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates."

The Bruins and Penguins will unveil their Winter Classic jerseys on Nov. 25.

The 2023 Winter Classic is scheduled for Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. ET. It will be the second Winter Classic played at Fenway Park. The first was a 2-1 overtime win for the Bruins over the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010.

