Brewers Rookies Go on a Starbucks Run Across From Wrigley Field

Milwaukee went on to win 3-1

By Ryan Taylor

The Milwaukee Brewers needed coffee before defeating the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday. And conveniently, Wrigleyville has a Starbucks across the street. 

Unfortunately for three Brewers rookies, they were forced to walk in the frigid temperatures across the road to fetch the much-needed caffeine. Check out this hilarious video of three rookies walking to Starbucks in their uniforms. 

The rookies comically wheeled in a cart, where they placed a multitude of coffees in cup holders on. They organized them carefully and wheeled the coffee-filled cart back across Addison Street and into the away team clubhouse at Wrigley Field. 

That's one way to take advantage of having rookies on the squad. 

