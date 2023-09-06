A major baker is hoping to shine a light on the Delaware County youth baseball team that captured the region's attention on its way to the 2023 Little League World Series.

Bimbo Bakeries USA announced the launch this week of a matching donation fundraising campaign to support the Media Little League team following their impressive World Series run in August.

Bimbo Bakeries -- which is headquartered in Horsham, in neighboring Montgomery County -- said in a news release that they have supported the Media Little League and other youth teams across the U.S.

This fundraiser is meant to help with the installation of lights at the Media Little League complex in Media, which is where the team plays and practices.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This fundraiser is happening now through Sept. 15 and Bimbo Bakeries will match 100% of all the donations made.

“We are so proud of our hometown team for making it to this year’s Little League World Series,” Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Bimbo Bakeries USA Dana Connors said in the news release. “Bimbo Bakeries USA is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and, as the area’s hometown baker, we want to build on the momentum, engage everyone who enjoyed their ride this summer, and light up their facility!"

There is an opportunity for businesses and individual donors to support the initiative.

Businesses can even get years of brand recognition for donations, according to Bimbo.

All-Star Sponsors – $5,000 - $9,999 recognized on the permanent plaque on the back of the third base dugout.

MVP Sponsors – $10,000 - $24,999 recognized on permanent plaque d on the back of the third base dugout.

Diamond Sponsors – $25,000+ donation recognized with name/logo on light pole sign for 20 years.

People can donate far less to the effort, organizers said. If you want to donate click here.

The progress toward the goal will be tracked and shared on the site and social media.

Additionally, the team will have a celebratory parade on Saturday, Sept. 9, where players and coaches will receive a goodie bag from Bimbo.