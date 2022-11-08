Josh Allen

Bills QB Josh Allen Being Evaluated for Potential UCL Injury

Allen was hit in the elbow late in the Bills' loss to the Jets

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bills' Josh Allen being evaluated for potential UCL injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills got more than a loss in the standings when they fell to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and related nerves suffered on the Bills’ final drive of the game. His status is uncertain for Buffalo’s Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the injury may not keep him off the field for any missed time.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Allen suffered the injury in the fourth quarter when Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff got a hit during the QB’s throwing motion, resulting in a strip sack recovered by the Bills.

The injury did not stop Allen from unleashing one last rocket against the Jets. On the Bills’ final play, the quarterback launched a deep ball to wide receiver Gabe Davis that traveled 69.3 air yards, making it the longest pass attempt in the past six seasons across the NFL. The ball fell to the ground, cementing a 20-17 upset victory for the Jets.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers Vs. Suns: Joel Embiid Returns, Georges Niang Comes Up Big in Win

Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers' Joel Embiid Works to Regain Conditioning; James Harden in Walking Boot, Away From Team

Depending on severity, a UCL injury could take weeks or months to recover from. Bills coach Sean McDermott said the team hopes to learn more about the injury on Tuesday.

The Bills already had their bye in Week 7, meaning they will play every week for the rest of the season. After their Week 10 contest against the Vikings, they have a matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 20 and a Thanksgiving tilt against the Detroit Lions.

Should Allen miss any time, backup Case Keenum would be next in line to start at quarterback.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Josh AllennflBuffalo Bills
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us