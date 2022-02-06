Defending Champion Mikaela Shiffrin Out of Giant Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin's start to the 2022 Winter Olympics did not go according to plan.

During her first run of the women's giant slalom on Sunday night, Shiffrin missed an early gate and then fell down. As a result, the reigning Olympic champion received a "did not finish" and was disqualified from the event.

Prior to Sunday, the last time Shiffrin failed to finish a giant slalom run was in January 2018.

"I was attacking, and just a small mistiming of when I set my edges, and I just slipped out," Shiffrin said. "It’s such amazing conditions, but you don’t have any room for some small errors or anything like that. I was pushing, so I’m really happy with that, but yeah, five gates into the course, that stinks."

While Shiffrin won't be medaling in giant slalom, the 26-year-old will have more opportunities for a podium finish in Beijing. Shiffrin, a three-time medalist, hopes to compete in all five individual alpine skiing events.

She will first look to bounce back in the slalom on Tuesday night. Shiffrin won that event as an 18-year-old at the 2014 Sochi Games.

"It’s hard not to dwell, especially for me -- I’m always dwelling on these heartbreaking days," Shiffrin said. "But I can not afford to spend or waste energy on something that’s now in the past.

"I’m sorry that that was the performance I did today, but that also happens. Well, I won’t hide the disappointment, but I also won’t dwell on it, because that’s not going to help me at all."