Eagles Battle Chicago Bears at the Linc

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Howard #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball as Danny Trevathan #59 of the Chicago Bears defends at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

3:30 p.m.: Uh oh.

The Eagles just gave up a 8-play, 58-yard touchdown drive and all of a sudden, this is a game. The Bears’ big play on that drive was a 30 yard pass to a wide-open David Montgomery. The Bears also picked up a first down on a 3rd-and-8 earlier in the drive.



There’s 12:43 left: Eagles 19, Bears 14

3:21 p.m.: Not exactly an exciting game but the Eagles are up as we head into the fourth quarter. Their offense has sputtered most of the afternoon, but aside from one big play, the Eagles’ defense has done its job.

After 3: Eagles 19, Bears 7

3:14 p.m.: Big stop by the Eagles defense after the Bears began a drive in Eagles territory thanks to a 15-yard penalty from Rudy Ford. But the Bears went 3-and-out and then decided to punt the ball.

2:52 p.m.: The Eagles got the ball in the second half and cruised down the field for a touchdown. Jordan Howard capped the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run. Too easy and now they’re up three scores.

Howard has 12 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Early in the third: Eagles 19, Bears 0

2:30 p.m.: This is not exactly an exciting football game, but the Eagles have a two-score lead heading into halftime.

They have out-gained the Bears 202-9 in the first half.

The Eagles’ offense got DeSean Jackson back early but we haven’t seen him since. He went in the locker room in the first half and then returned on the sideline without a helmet.

Anyway, the Eagles are controlling this game, but it’s closer than they’d probably like.

At half: Eagles 12, Bears 0

2:02 p.m.: The Eagles just extended their lead as Carson Wentz hit Zach Ertz for a 25-yard touchdown pass. It was Ertz’s second touchdown of the season. Jake Elliott them promptly missed the PAT. The Eagles have a two score lead and based on what we’ve seen from the Bears’ offense, that might be enough.

The Bears really bailed out the Eagles on that last drive. Facing a 4th-and-2, Wentz’s pass was incomplete, but the Bears were called for a drive-extending roughing the passer.



6:21 left in the half: Eagles 12, Bears 0

1:38 p.m.: Another big drive, another field goal.

It’s great that the Eagles are dominating the game, but they have six points to show for it. This last drive was 12 plays, 61 yards in 7:16 and Jake Elliott kicked another 28-yard field goal.

Still 13:22 left in the half: Eagles 6, Bears 0

1:33 p.m.: The Eagles are dominating this game early. They’re up just 3-0 but are driving to start the second quarter.

After 1: Eagles 3, Bears 0

1:05 p.m.: Good start for the Eagles’ defense. A quick 3-and-out. Fletcher Cox is already wrecking this offensive line.

1:02 p.m.: Eagles win the toss and defer. Bears’ offense up first.

12:47 p.m.: We’re almost ready for game time!

11:30 a.m.: DeSean Jackson, Darren Sproles and Tim Jernigan will make their returns today.

Here’s the full list of Eagles’ inactives:

Jason Peters (knee)

Nigel Bradham (ankle)

Nate Herbig

Shareef Miller

Daeshon Hall

Nate Sudfeld

Sidney Jones

11:21 a.m.: DeSean Jackson went through pregame warmups after a week of optimism.

10:06 p.m.: Jordan Howard will serve as the Eagles’ rotating sixth captain this week as the Eagles play his former team.

Howard spoke on Friday about the game against the Bears and his hope to make his situation in Philly more permanent.

9:43 a.m.: The Eagles are finally home. After three straight road games, the Eagles are at the Linc for the first time in nearly a month.

The Eagles have a bye next week, but this is the first of three straight home games. In fact, five of their last eight are at home and they will get on a place just once more, to travel to Miami on Dec. 1. That’s good news for what has historically been a very good home team.

Including the playoffs, the Eagles have been the NFL’s second-best home team since 2016 behind just New England. They are 2-1 this season and the Eagles have won 9 of their last 13 at home.