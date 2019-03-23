Kraft Says He's 'Sorry' in 1st Statement Since Charges

Patriots owner Robert Kraft apologized in his first public statement since being charged with soliciting prostitution.

Robert Kraft issued his first statement on Saturday since being charged with soliciting prostitution last month.

"I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard," his statement said.

"Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years."

Kraft said in his statement that he had been wanting to apologize since charges were filed against him but had to remain silent "in deference to the judicial process."

"I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect," his statement concluded.

On Friday, an attorney for New England Patriots owner told ESPN a video of his client at a Florida spa, where he allegedly solicited prostitution, was obtained illegally.

Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted a statement from attorney William Burck Friday evening.

"There was no human trafficking and law enforcement knows it. The video and the traffic stop were illegal and law enforcement just doesn't want to admit it," Burck said, according to Schefter. "The state attorney needs to step up and do the right thing and investigate how the evidence in this case was obtained."

William Snyder, sheriff of Martin County, Florida, told CNBC Thursday that he expects the "explicit, sexual and graphic" content on the surveillance videos to be made public.

"I watched and just left the room," Snyder said. "There is nothing to see. It's pretty ugly."

Kraft, 77, is one of hundreds charged in in the Palm Beach County prostitution sting. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of solicitation. Prosecutors have reportedly offered to drop the charges if Kraft and the other suspects admit they would have been found guilty at trial, complete a course and 100 hours of community service. The deal also reportedly stipulates that the suspects be screened for sexually transmitted diseases.

After the charges were announced on Feb. 22, a spokesperson said, "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."