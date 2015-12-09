 Go Army, Go Navy -- Great Philly Moments - NBC 10 Philadelphia
BREAKING: 
Trump Makes Pick for Next AG
logo_philly_2x

Go Army, Go Navy -- Great Philly Moments

By Dan Stamm and Megan Holmes

40 PHOTOS

51 minutes ago

Published Dec 9, 2015 at 12:57 PM | Updated 51 minutes ago
The most patriotic game in college football returns to Philadelphia this week as Army takes on Navy in the 119th Army-Navy Game. Take a look back at some of the game's greatest moments in Philly.
More Photo Galleries
And Your 2019 Golden Globe Nominees Are...
PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wed
Connect With Us
AdChoices