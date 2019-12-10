Army-Navy Game Returns to Philly – Brings Big Business

The storied Army-Navy game returns to Philadelphia on Saturday for the 89th time in the game's 120-year history.

A capacity crowd of more than 70,000 fans will fill Lincoln Financial Field for the matchup, which is more than just a game. I attended the 2016 clash in Baltimore and can say without a doubt it was one of the best live sporting events I've experienced. The pageantry and tradition is second to none.

For those counting, Navy holds a 60-52 advantage over Army. There have also been seven ties. Army enters Saturday with a three-year winning streak over Navy.

The rivalry is big business — and tickets for this year are in high demand as 9-2 Navy comes in ranked No. 21 in the country. The average resale price for a seat is $349.71 on TickPick, a secondary ticket marketplace. By comparison, that's up from $282.99 in 2018 and $101.47 in 2014.

For Philadelphia, the annual game is an additional boost during an already busy time of the year for tourism.

