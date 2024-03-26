In Photos: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being struck by container ship

A container ship rammed into a major bridge in
Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday, causing it to snap in several places and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers were searching for survivors.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of Singapore-flagged Dali container ship after the bridge collapsed.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Dali container vessel after striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River next to a tug boat.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sitting on top of the Dali container ship as a helicopter makes a pass overhead. “Unfortunately, we understand that there were up to 20 individuals who may be in the Patapsco River right now as well as multiple vehicles,” Kevin Cartwright of the Baltimore Fire Department told CNN. Ship monitoring website MarineTraffic showed a Singapore-flagged container ship called the Dali stopped under the bridge.
Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
From left, Eileen Liddy, Lisa Davies and Bill Andrews, who recalls watching the Francis Scott Key Bridge get built in the 1970s, look on in disbelief after the bridge crumbled into the Patapsco River following a container ship which collided with the structure overnight, on March 26, 2024.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Dali container vessel after striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Its collapse caused vehicles to plunge into the water and halted shipping traffic at one of the most important ports on the US East Coast.
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
A view of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge after a collision with a cargo ship in Baltimore, Maryland, United States on March 26, 2024. According to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA), all lanes are closed in both directions, and traffic is being diverted.
NBC Washington Chopper4
Chopper4 captured this aerial view of the bridge collapse in the early morning.
Baltimore City Fire Department Rescue Team 1
Baltimore City Fire Department Rescue Team 1
A strut stands amid the remains of the Key Bridge following its collapse.
Baltimore City Fire Department Rescue Team 1
The remains of the Key Bridge after its collapse into the Patapsco River.
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
Emergency and rescue vehicles parked near the site of the bridge collapse.
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
Security forces take measures and close the roads leading to the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
A view of the empty road as security forces take measures and close the roads leading to the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge after a collision with a cargo ship in Baltimore, Maryland on March 26, 2024.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace, with Police Commissioner Richard Worley (R) and Mayor Brandon Scott (2nd R), speaks at a press conference on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024. The bridge collapsed early March 26 after being struck by a container ship, sending multiple vehicles and up to 20 people plunging into the harbor below. “Unfortunately, we understand that there were up to 20 individuals who may be in the Patapsco River right now as well as multiple vehicles,” Kevin Cartwright of the Baltimore Fire Department told CNN.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Francis Scott Key Bridge following a collapse into the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
Christine Condon/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Onlookers in Dundalk looking at the Key Bridge which collapsed on March 26, 2024, after a ship hit the bridge.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Boats move near a container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Dundalk, Maryland.
AP Photo/Steve Ruark
Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with a support Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in Baltimore.