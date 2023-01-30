Several popular brands of ready-to-eat sausage in the form of salami and charcuterie products have been recalled amid fears that they could be contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday.

The recall from the Rhode Island-based Daniele International LLC affects more than 52,914 pounds of sausage products that "may have been adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to the federal agency.

The recalled sausages and charcuterie products were produced between May 23, 2022 and Nov. 25, 2022, and shipped to retail locations nationwide between Dec. 23, 2022 and Jan. 17, 2023. The products subject to the recall all bear the establishment number "EST. 54" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Below is a list of the products subjected to the recall:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators," the announcement warned. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The problem was discovered during "routine inspection activities where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces in which the product came into contact," the FSIS said.

According to the FSIS, there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reaction or illness due to consumption of the meats.

Listeria is a deadly bacteria that causes symptoms like fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. Symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day. It can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Persons who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell their health care provider about eating the contaminated food, the USDA says.