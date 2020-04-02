Jeff Sessions

Trump Campaign Demands Sessions Stop Tying His Senate Campaign to the President

Trump's campaign called Sessions "delusional"

Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Washington.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign sent a scathing letter to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week, calling him “delusional” for tying himself to the president in his current Senate campaign and demanding it stop circulating any mailers that imply Trump supports his bid. 

The Trump campaign specifically called out Sessions’ team for an advertisement that mentioned the president by name 22 times and “even makes the delusional assertion that you are President ‘Trump’s #1 Supporter.,” NBC News reported.

The president famously told "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd that the single “biggest mistake” of his administration was appointing Sessions as attorney general and wishes he would have made that decision differently. 

