Donald Trump

Trump Begs Georgia Sec. of State to Overturn Election Results in Remarkable, Hourlong Phone Call

“There’s no way I lost Georgia,” Trump said. "There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes."

Trump holds rally in Valdosta, Georgia
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Donald Trump begged Georgia's secretary of state to overturn the election results in a remarkable, hourlong phone call obtained by NBC News on Sunday.

Excerpts of the call, which took place Saturday, were first published by The Washington Post earlier Sunday.

The phone call featured Trump, days before he is set to leave office, pleading with Raffensperger to alter the vote total and launching into a barrage of discredited conspiracy theories about the election. Trump even suggested that Raffensperger may face criminal consequences should he refuse to intervene in accordance with Trump's wishes.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

READING 8 hours ago

2 Killed in 2-Alarm Blaze at Berks County Home

Pennsylvania Jan 2

Puppy Scams Soar Amid Pandemic; Pa. AG Issues Warning

Raffensperger and his office's general counsel, Ryan Germany, pushed back on the president's claims and said President-elect Joe Biden's victory of more than 12,700 votes was accurate.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpGeorgia2020 Presidential Raceelection resultsBrad Raffensperger
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us