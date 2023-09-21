Republican mayoral candidate David Oh talks gun violence at South Philly town hall

Republican candidate for the Mayor of Philadelphia and former City Councilman, David Oh, joined a town hall in South Philadelphia on Thursday for a discussion on gun violence and its impact on the city.

"What is the reason that people are turning to killing each other? " said Oh. "Murder starts in the heart."

The event was held at the National Shrine of Saint Rita of Cascia, located along Broad Street in South Philly, and was intended as a way to allow city residents to talk to the mayoral candidates about ongoing issues of gun violence in the city.

However, while Democratic frontrunner Cherelle Parker was invited, she did not attend the town hall, due to a scheduling conflict.

On Thursday, her office explained that she never committed to attending the event.

“The Parker Campaign never committed to participate in a forum hosted by St. Rita’s of Cascia on September 21st, and any notion that she pulled out of this event is factually inaccurate,” her campaign said in a statement.

In taking time to discuss the impact crime has on the city, Oh began by first pointing out that companies throughout the city have been letting their employees work from home.

"Without them, we aren't getting their wage tax. Without them this city is really challenged to pay for things and then, it's not good," he said.

He argued that crime in the city has pushed residents and businesses outside of the city limits, hurting Philadelphia's tax revenue and putting a financial burden on residents who stay in the city. Going further, he said that, for too long, city funds have been mismanaged.

"We have tolerated in the city, the blatant and obvious mistreatment of public funds in a very discriminatory and harmful way," said Oh. "That I say because it is the root of many, many of the city's problems."

Another issue Oh discussed was a claim that the city's police force was short of about 1,300 to 1,600 officers. A big reason for this, he said, was that officers don't want to work in Philadelphia.

"We are losing officers every year. They can't wait to get out of our city," he said.

When asked what he would do to curb gun violence, if elected, on day one, Oh said that he'd focus on "communication and leadership." He explained that he would enforce laws that "were always illegal, but weren't enforced."

In explaining how he would push back against gun violence, Oh generalized, explaining that he would intend to let the city know that "it's a new day," and his administration would not tolerate

"From this point forward you will not sell drugs, you will not use drugs, you will not prostitute, you will not dedicate on Kensington Avenue," said the candidate. "Start to wrap it up because you will be made an example of."

In order to get this done, he promised an increased police presence throughout the city, if elected. He also promised to crack down on the use of illegal off-road vehicles in the city, as well.

If the problem continued, he said, he would even consider a public destruction event of illegal motorcycles and ATVs in order to deter people from riding them.