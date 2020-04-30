The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
MICHAEL FLYNN

As Michael Flynn Seeks to Withdraw Guilty Plea, Unsealed Docs Could Help Attack FBI’s Case

The documents could provide lawyers for Trump's former national security adviser with new ammunition against the law enforcement agency

Michael Flynn
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

A federal judge late Wednesday unsealed a new set of documents provided to lawyers for Michael Flynn, the former Trump national security adviser who is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, that could provide them with new ammunition to attack the FBI's handling of the case.

One of the pages is a handwritten note, apparently from an FBI official, about the bureau's interview with Flynn. "What's our goal? Truth/Admission or get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?" Elsewhere, it says, "we have a case on Flynn + Russians."

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to charges that he lied to the FBI by falsely denying that he had conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the Trump transition. But he has since replaced his original legal team with a new group of lawyers, and they have aggressively argued that Flynn was tricked into lying.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

Trump Erupts at Campaign Team as His Poll Numbers Slide

Trump administration 14 hours ago

Fact Check: Trump Misquotes Fauci on Coronavirus Threat

Flynn's newly appointed lawyers have repeatedly argued that the FBI committed misconduct in its handling of the investigation. One of them, Sidney Powell, said in a court filing last week that Flynn "was deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

MICHAEL FLYNNDonald TrumpFBI
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us