Delaware Senate Passes Recreational Marijuana Bill, Carney Still Needs to Sign

The Delaware state senate passed the first of two marijuana legalization bills Tuesday afternoon.

The Delaware state senate just passed the first of two #marijuana legalization bills. The “business/tax” side of the story is the bill to be voted on shortly. Then @JohnCarneyDE will have to decide if he will veto. Turn to @NBCPhiladelphia at 6 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/nBKsbm8WLs — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) March 28, 2023

They still have to vote on the business tax side of things which will happen shortly.

Governor John Carney vetoed this bill the last time it was proposed. His office has not commented on whether he will veto again.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He still needs to sign the current bill into law for it to be legalized in Delaware.