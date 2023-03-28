marijuana legalization

Delaware Senate Passes Recreational Marijuana Bill, Carney Still Needs to Sign

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The Delaware state senate passed the first of two marijuana legalization bills Tuesday afternoon.

They still have to vote on the business tax side of things which will happen shortly.

Governor John Carney vetoed this bill the last time it was proposed. His office has not commented on whether he will veto again.

He still needs to sign the current bill into law for it to be legalized in Delaware.

