Local Leaders Push to Move 2024 Presidential Primary Date in Pennsylvania

Local leaders have once again introduced legislation to move the 2024 presidential primary election date in Pennsylvania.

The proposed new date for the primary would be March 19, 2024, closer to when other states vote for a presidential nominee.

It is currently scheduled to take place on the fourth Tuesday in April, which would make the next presidential primary April 23, 2024.

“Pennsylvania will be a pivotal battleground state in 2024 and having the primary election well after many other states already have theirs makes our commonwealth one of the last states in the nation to weigh in despite being a crucial swing state,” State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia) said.

If the Pennsylvania presidential primary is moved to that date the state would join Ohio, Arizona, Florida and Illinois as states with primaries that day.

“It is incumbent upon government and our obligation to enhance the voices of Pennsylvanians in choosing the president. Moving our presidential primary date up by one month gives the voices of Pennsylvanians the weight they deserve,” Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) said.

Kenyatta and Jared Solomon (D-Philadelphia) introduced the legislation along with Street, who will introduce mirror legislation in the Senate.