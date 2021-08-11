Phil Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy Departs NJ for Vacation to Italy

By The Associated Press

Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Gov. Phil Murphy was set to depart New Jersey Tuesday headed for a family vacation in Italy, his office said.

Murphy, who, owns a house in central Italy, expects to return Aug. 19. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor while Murphy is out of the state.

The Democratic governor, who is seeking reelection this year, said Monday during an unrelated news conference that he “will never be more than a call or a text away.”

“Listen, I’m no different than any other family," he said. “After this past 17 months, just having a few days together is something that I think all of us want to do with our family, and I’m looking forward to that.”

European Union members announced in June that they would relax travel restrictions for people from the United States. The Biden administration said in July that it would keep restrictions on European travel to the U.S. for the time being.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Phil MurphyNew JerseyItalyvacation
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us