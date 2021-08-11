Gov. Phil Murphy Departs NJ for Vacation to Italy

Gov. Phil Murphy was set to depart New Jersey Tuesday headed for a family vacation in Italy, his office said.

Murphy, who, owns a house in central Italy, expects to return Aug. 19. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor while Murphy is out of the state.

The Democratic governor, who is seeking reelection this year, said Monday during an unrelated news conference that he “will never be more than a call or a text away.”

“Listen, I’m no different than any other family," he said. “After this past 17 months, just having a few days together is something that I think all of us want to do with our family, and I’m looking forward to that.”

European Union members announced in June that they would relax travel restrictions for people from the United States. The Biden administration said in July that it would keep restrictions on European travel to the U.S. for the time being.