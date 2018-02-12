Pa. Democrats Propose New Election Redistricting Plan - NBC 10 Philadelphia
WATCH LIVE: 
Snowboarding, Skiing at Olympics
OLY-PHILLY

Pa. Democrats Propose New Election Redistricting Plan

Days before deadline, Pennsylvania Democrats have propose new redistricting plan

By Marc Levy

Published 4 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		2439
    2
    Germany    		4127
    3
    Netherlands    		3227
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pa. Democrats Propose New Election Redistricting Plan
    NBC10 / Bruce Ryan

    Top Democratic state lawmakers say they want to work with Gov. Tom Wolf in presenting a consensus Democratic plan of congressional districts to Supreme Court justices who are poised to impose new boundaries.

    Sen. Jay Costa and Rep. Frank Dermody said Monday that they hope to meet with Wolf, as early as Tuesday. A redrawn map of Pennsylvania districts could boost Democrats nationally in their quest to take control of the U.S. House.

    The Democratic-majority state Supreme Court threw out Pennsylvania's GOP-drawn congressional map because of partisan gerrymandering. Justices have promised to produce a new map by Feb. 19 and could consider proposals by Wolf, lawmakers and other parties to the gerrymandering case.

    Costa and Dermody have urged Wolf to reject a Republican map submitted to him three days ago.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices