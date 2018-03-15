Mueller Subpoenas Trump Organization for Russia Docs: Report

This June 21, 2017, file photo shows special counsel Robert Mueller (center) leave after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has issued a subpoena to the Trump Organization for documents related to Russia and other areas, The New York Times reported Thursday.

NBC News reported that the White House referred questions to the Trump Organization. An organization lawyer called the report "old news" in a statement.



"Since July 2017, we have advised the public that the Trump Organization is fully cooperative with all investigations, including the Special Counsel, and is responding to their requests. This is old news and our assistance and cooperation with the various investigations remains the same today," Trump lawyer Alan Futerfas said.

It's Mueller's first known demand for documents directly related to President Donald Trump's business, the Times reported, citing "two people briefed on the matter." Trump has previously described investigating his business as a "red line" that Mueller shouldn't cross.

