Wife of suspect in Gilgo Beach killings files for divorce

The wife of a New York architect charged with the killings of three women whose remains were found on a Long Island beach more than a decade ago filed for divorce Wednesday, her lawyer said.

Attorney Robert Macedonio said a summons and complaint had been filed on behalf of Asa Ellerup in Suffolk County Supreme Court. He declined further comment.

Authorities have previously said Ellerup was out of state at the time of the killings and isn't considered a suspect.

Rex Heuermann, 59, was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Lynn Costello 27.

The women were believed to be sex workers who advertised online, police have said. Their remains were discovered in December 2010 in Gilgo Beach on Long Island’s South Shore.

Heuermann, of Massapequa Park, is also suspected in the disappearance and death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, whose remains were also found near Gilgo Beach. That investigation remains ongoing, according to a bail application.

